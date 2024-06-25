 Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.7 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.7 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 25, 2024 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on June 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 25, 2024, is 37.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.7 °C and 38.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.62 °C and 40.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.7 °C and 38.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 26, 2024 38.93 °C Moderate rain
June 27, 2024 33.72 °C Moderate rain
June 28, 2024 34.52 °C Light rain
June 29, 2024 29.61 °C Moderate rain
June 30, 2024 26.14 °C Moderate rain
July 1, 2024 31.96 °C Moderate rain
July 2, 2024 26.5 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.19 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 34.83 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.46 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.49 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 30.77 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on June 25, 2024
Haridwar weather update on June 25, 2024

News / Cities / Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.7 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024
