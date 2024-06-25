Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.7 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 26, 2024 38.93 °C Moderate rain June 27, 2024 33.72 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 34.52 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 29.61 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 26.14 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 31.96 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 26.5 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.19 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.83 °C Light rain Chennai 33.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.49 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.77 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 25, 2024, is 37.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.7 °C and 38.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.62 °C and 40.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.With temperatures ranging between 28.7 °C and 38.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

