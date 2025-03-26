Menu Explore
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.48 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 26, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 26, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 26, 2025, is 33.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.48 °C and 36.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.

Haridwar weather update on March 26, 2025
Haridwar weather update on March 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.08 °C and 37.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.48 °C and 36.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 27, 202533.13Scattered clouds
March 28, 202535.29Sky is clear
March 29, 202531.26Sky is clear
March 30, 202530.77Overcast clouds
March 31, 202532.38Sky is clear
April 1, 202533.70Sky is clear
April 2, 202534.39Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.92 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata34.62 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.98 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.55 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad34.88 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad33.64 °C Sky is clear
Delhi35.58 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On