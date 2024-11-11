Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.44 °C, check weather forecast for November 11, 2024
Nov 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on November 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on November 11, 2024, is 24.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.44 °C and 27.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.69 °C and 27.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 141.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 12, 2024
|27.09 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 13, 2024
|27.18 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 14, 2024
|27.77 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 15, 2024
|26.84 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 16, 2024
|27.15 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|26.26 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|25.23 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
