Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 2, 2024 29.05 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 30.0 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 30.84 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 30.75 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 29.89 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 30.59 °C Broken clouds September 8, 2024 30.76 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.69 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.78 °C Light rain Hyderabad 22.28 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 31.28 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.67 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 1, 2024, is 30.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.02 °C and 33.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 2, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.7 °C and 29.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.With temperatures ranging between 25.02 °C and 33.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 1, 2024

