Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.84 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on September 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 15, 2024, is 27.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.84 °C and 30.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.14 °C and 30.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 16, 2024 29.56 °C Light rain
September 17, 2024 30.2 °C Light rain
September 18, 2024 28.43 °C Moderate rain
September 19, 2024 30.38 °C Broken clouds
September 20, 2024 30.4 °C Sky is clear
September 21, 2024 30.73 °C Light rain
September 22, 2024 32.0 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.4 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 25.13 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.76 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 26.97 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.18 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Few clouds
Delhi 33.47 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on September 15, 2024
Haridwar weather update on September 15, 2024

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On