Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.84 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on September 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 15, 2024, is 27.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.84 °C and 30.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.14 °C and 30.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.14 °C and 30.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 16, 2024
|29.56 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|30.2 °C
|Light rain
|September 18, 2024
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 19, 2024
|30.38 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 20, 2024
|30.4 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|30.73 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|32.0 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy