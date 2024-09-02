Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.49 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 3, 2024 30.2 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 27.05 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 31.61 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 30.7 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 28.49 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 31.29 °C Broken clouds September 9, 2024 31.78 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.38 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain Chennai 32.32 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 21.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.5 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.01 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 2, 2024, is 24.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.49 °C and 26.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.72 °C and 31.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

