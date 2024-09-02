 Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.49 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.49 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on September 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 2, 2024, is 24.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.49 °C and 26.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.72 °C and 31.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 3, 2024 30.2 °C Light rain
September 4, 2024 27.05 °C Light rain
September 5, 2024 31.61 °C Light rain
September 6, 2024 30.7 °C Light rain
September 7, 2024 28.49 °C Light rain
September 8, 2024 31.29 °C Broken clouds
September 9, 2024 31.78 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 24.38 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.32 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 21.38 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.5 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.01 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on September 02, 2024
Haridwar weather update on September 02, 2024

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.49 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On