Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.44 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 21, 2024 31.26 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 31.29 °C Overcast clouds September 23, 2024 32.03 °C Overcast clouds September 24, 2024 32.04 °C Broken clouds September 25, 2024 32.02 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 33.46 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 23.45 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.61 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 32.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.66 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.38 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.81 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Few clouds Delhi 32.71 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 20, 2024, is 28.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.44 °C and 31.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 32.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 63.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.