Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.44 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on September 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 20, 2024, is 28.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.44 °C and 31.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 32.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 63.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 21, 2024 31.26 °C Sky is clear
September 22, 2024 31.29 °C Overcast clouds
September 23, 2024 32.03 °C Overcast clouds
September 24, 2024 32.04 °C Broken clouds
September 25, 2024 32.02 °C Light rain
September 26, 2024 33.46 °C Light rain
September 27, 2024 23.45 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.61 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 32.54 °C Few clouds
Chennai 32.66 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 26.38 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.81 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Few clouds
Delhi 32.71 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on September 20, 2024
Haridwar weather update on September 20, 2024

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On