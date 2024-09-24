Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.44 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 25, 2024 32.29 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 27.87 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 27.07 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 27.16 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 25.86 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 29.05 °C Few clouds October 1, 2024 30.08 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.45 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.92 °C Light rain Delhi 37.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 24, 2024, is 30.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.44 °C and 33.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.86 °C and 32.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 23.44 °C and 33.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

