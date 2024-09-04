Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.97 °C, check weather forecast for September 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 5, 2024 29.99 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 27.17 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 28.86 °C Moderate rain September 8, 2024 30.63 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 31.6 °C Sky is clear September 10, 2024 31.26 °C Sky is clear September 11, 2024 31.3 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 30.57 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.69 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.42 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 4, 2024, is 31.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.97 °C and 31.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 5, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.22 °C and 30.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.With temperatures ranging between 23.97 °C and 31.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.