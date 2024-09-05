Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.44 °C, check weather forecast for September 5, 2024
Sep 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on September 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 5, 2024, is 28.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.44 °C and 30.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 6, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.94 °C and 31.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 5, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 6, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.94 °C and 31.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 6, 2024
|26.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 7, 2024
|27.37 °C
|Light rain
|September 8, 2024
|31.23 °C
|Light rain
|September 9, 2024
|31.83 °C
|Light rain
|September 10, 2024
|32.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 11, 2024
|30.71 °C
|Light rain
|September 12, 2024
|30.82 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on September 5, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy