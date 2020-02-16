e-paper
Harsimrat inaugurates India pavilion at GulFood 2020 in Dubai

Feb 16, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Union minister for food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday inaugurated India Pavilion at GulFood 2020, Dubai, and held discussions with food companies over the potential of business opportunities in India.

She held separate meetings with the companies, involved in the food business in the UAE. Based on the discussions, it was proposed to explore the possibility of setting up a fund for providing marketing support to launch Indian products in the UAE markets.

During discussions with the India UAE food security corridor project representative, the minister proposed that existing MOFPI supported infra may be utilised to give a head start to the project.

She informed the delegates that India is a huge and promising market with 1.3 billion population, increasing purchasing power, adequate availability of raw materials, availability of young and skilled manpower and a number of fiscal incentives that are being offered by the Indian government for encouraging investments in this sector.

