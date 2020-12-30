Haryana: 2 suspected thieves killed, 1 hurt in police chase

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 23:53 IST

Two men, alleged to be thieves, died and their third accomplice got injured when they fell off their bike while trying to flee the police in Hisar on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep aka Pagga, 27, of Hisar city and Shera, 26, of Chaudharywas village of this district. The injured has been identified as Ritik of new Rishi Nagar.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Shiv Charan said, “The incident took place in the early hours of the day when trio broke into a shop on Loha Mandi-Balsamand Road. However, the shopowner was sleeping inside and alerted the police. When the police team started chasing them, the accused fled on their bike. As the speed was high, it skid and two of them died on the spot.”

“We have come to know that there were several cases registered against Kuldeep in various police stations. Prima facie, we found that Kuldeep and Shera were friends and they took Ritik from the Sector 14 slum area to carry out thefts,” he said.

The SP said that they had not received any formal complaint from family members of the victims even as the kin were seen protesting at the Hisar civil hospital. The kin refused take the victims’ body and said that action must be taken against the cops.

Sandeep, the brother of Kuldeep, said, “We came to know that the team which was chasing them hit their bike from behind. If they had done anything wrong, police should have arrested them and sent them to jail.”

Mahindro Devi and Sunita, the mother and sister of the victim Shera, alleged that they came to know about the death from people. “We were told that police hit their bike and they died after falling on to the road,” they said, adding, “We hope the higher officials of the police department inquire into the matter and establish of there was any wrongdoing on the cops involved in the chase.”

SP Shiv Charan denied allegations that the police vehicle had rammed into the motorcycle. “When the team was chasing them, their motorcycle skidded and they fell on the road. A case has been registered against trio and police have started further investigation into the matter.”