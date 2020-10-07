Haryana BJP chief Dhankar slams Congress for politicising farm bills

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 22:04 IST

Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar on Wednesday slammed the Congress for using the newly enacted farm bills for their political advantages.

While interacting with mediapersons after a meeting of party workers in Panipat, Dhankar said, “The Congress is opposing the promises it made in its election manifesto. The farmers are being misled over the farm bills by the Congress as its leaders have lost the confidence of people.”

He said the minimum support price will continue and these bills will help the farmers to sell their produce outside the mandi without any taxes. “It will also help the growers of onion and potato as these vegetables have been exempted from the list of essential commodities and the farmers will get good and remunerative prices,” he added.

‘Will announce BJP candidate for Baroda by poll after Oct 10 meet’

Dhankar said the BJP will announce its candidate for the Baroda by poll after a meeting of election committee on October 10.

“The Baroda voters know that the BJP is in power and their nominee can bring development projects in the constituency in the next four years. Our candidate will register a thumping majority in the by poll scheduled to held on November 3,” he said.

Slamming Punjab chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh, Dhankar said he is misguiding farmers by touring on a tractor with sofa. “ Captain sahab’s supporters burnt the same tractor twice at Haryana –Punjab border and in Delhi. This shows that the Congress is trying to make headlines,” he added.