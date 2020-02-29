Haryana board exams: Consistent dip in cheating cases in 3 years

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 17:45 IST

The number of cheating cases in the Haryana board Class 10 and 12 exams has seen a consistent dip in the last three years. As per the data provided by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) spokesman Meenakshi, the number of cheating cases detected in 2019 was 4,430 while the number was at 5,048 in 2018. In 2017, the number was even higher at 5,265.

Talking to Hindustan Times,the board spokesperson said that this year too, the board has taken several measures to conduct exams in a free and fair manner. “This time, the admit cards will have a QR Code, which the examiner can scan to get a student’s entire information. This will help keep a check on proxy candidates,” she said.

This time both the student and examiner will have to sign on the admit card for each exam.

“Apart from this, as many as 327 flying squads have been formed to keep a vigil on exam centres. At each centre, exam will be started only after nod from the flying squads. Moreover, if a flying squad detected more than two cases of cheating from one room, the examiner will be served a show-cause notice,” she added.

MOST CASES DETECTED FROM

SONEPAT, MEWAT, BHIWANI

Stating that the most common method used by students to cheat is the use of slips, the board spokesperson said most cases are reported from Sonepat, Mewat and Bhiwani districts.

“Many cases of impersonation have also come to the fore in the past few years and some students have also been caught using technology such as bluetooth. We have also caught parents and family members coming to the exam centres and throwing cheating from outside,” she added.

CM TO HOLD REVIEW MEETING

A senior board official said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold a review meeting of all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, district education officers and board officials through video conferencing to take stock of arrangements in place for smooth conduct of exams. While meeting will be held on March 1, the exams will starting from March 3 with nearly 7 lakh students expected to appear.

Board secretary Rajiv Prashad said the board and state government have been making all efforts to conduct the board exams in a free and fair manner. “Those involved using unfair means in the board exams will not be spared and strict action will be taken against such students. Sometimes due to peer pressure, students are forced to use unfair means. Parents and teachers should guide students to refrain from doing so, he added.