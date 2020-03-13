e-paper
Haryana closes all colleges, universities in state till March 31 over coronavirus; schools in five districts also shut

All government and private schools in Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Gurgaon will remain closed till March 31 with immediate effect except for holding exams

Mar 13, 2020
CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Friday ordered the closure of all government and private universities and colleges in the state till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Director general, higher education, issued an advisory to all government, government-aided and private universities and colleges, saying that the step has been taken as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, an advisory of the school education department said that in view of the surge in cases of Covid-19, it has been decided that all government and private schools in Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Gurgaon will remain closed till March 31 with immediate effect except for holding exams.

“The students will attend school only to take the board exams, annual exams and assessments as scheduled. However, all teaching and non-teaching staff will attend school as usual. The schools in the remaining districts of Haryana shall function as usual,” the order issued on behalf of principal secretary, school education, Mahavir Singh said.

