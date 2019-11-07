e-paper
Haryana cop booked for rape

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A Kaithal police head constable has been booked for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman for the past one-and-half-year.

In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that in April 2018, Baljit Dhiman, who was posted in Ambala jail, assured her that he will ensure safety of her nephew who was lodged in the jail. He also took her contact number and called her at a hotel in Dhand where he allegedly gave her gave her a cold drink laced with sedative. After the victim fell unconscious, he raped her, it is alleged.

The victim alleged that the accused also recorded her obscene video and raped her repeatedly for over a year threatening that he will upload the video on social media.

Kaithal women police station in-charge Nanhi Devi said that the accused has been booked for rape and probe was being conducted by deputy superintendent of police Baljinder Singh. Efforts are on to nab the accused, she said.

