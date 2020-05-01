e-paper
Home / Cities / Haryana dy CM, ex-agri minister step in to help 2 Dadri youths stuck in Tamil Nadu

Haryana dy CM, ex-agri minister step in to help 2 Dadri youths stuck in Tamil Nadu

The youths had on Friday shared a video in which they urged chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala to make arrangements for food and their return

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 23:31 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

After two broke Dadri youths stuck in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli appealed the Haryana government to help them in getting food, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala came to their rescue.

Chautala spoke to the Tamil Nadu government and ensured arrangements for food and their return.

The youths – Ajay Kumar of Dadri’s Bhandwa village and Sachin of Surajgarh, had gone to Tiruchirappalli for industrial training ahead of the imposition of the nationwide lockdown.

Both Ajay and Sachin had shared a video in which they urged chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Chautala to make arrangements for food and their return home.

Chautala said that after seeing the video, he contacted the Tamil Nadu government, following which the local administration there provided food to both the youths.

“The Tamil Nadu government officials assured to approve movement pass of the youths and we are in touch with the authorities there,” said Chautala.

In a generous act, former state agriculture minister and senior BJP leader O P Dhankar have transferred ₹20,000 in the bank accounts of the stranded youths and assured them of providing more help, if needed.

After receiving food and money, the youths thanked the deputy CM and Dhankar in two separate videos for extending their help to them.

Meanwhile, CM Khattar said the government would bring back its 22 retired army men stuck in Kerala.

The retired army personnel had posted a video on Friday asking the state government for their return. “We have been stranded in Kannaur since our retirement from the Army on March 31,” the personnel had said in the video message.

