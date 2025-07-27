Search
Haryana excise revenue soars 13.25%, hits 14,342cr with 2,388 liquor licenses

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 10:58 am IST

Auction of all 1,194 excise zones in the state was successfully completed. Each zone was permitted two shops, making a total of 2,388 licenses

Gurugram: Haryana’s excise and taxation department recorded a 13.25% surge in revenue this year, driven by the successful auction of all 1,194 excise zones and the issuance of 2,388 retail liquor shop licenses — the highest ever.

Auction of all 1,194 excise zones in the state was successfully completed. Each zone was permitted two shops, making a total of 2,388 licenses, excise and taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said.

The state earned a total of 14,342 crore through the auction process, more than doubling the revenue from the last fiscal year, which was 7,025 crore. This year’s auction process was completed much earlier; last year’s auction concluded in August.

Gurugram emerged as the top revenue generator, contributing 3,875 crore — accounting for 27% of the total revenue from the excise auction. Following Gurugram were Faridabad ( 1,696 crore), Sonipat ( 1,066 crore), Rewari ( 654 crore), and Hisar ( 615 crore), which also recorded significant earnings.

Rural districts also performed admirably under the excise policy. Districts such as Bhiwani (23.5%), Fatehabad (21%), Hisar (21%), Kurukshetra (20.5%), and Panipat (18%) saw impressive growth in revenue compared to previous years.

Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh attributed the smooth auction process to the government’s strict law enforcement actions. “On the directions of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, law enforcement agencies took timely actions against criminal elements, which helped ensure a smooth auction process and boosted investor confidence. For example, Yamunanagar district, which had previously seen low participation in the auction, recorded 439.88 crore in revenue, a significant increase from 237.81 crore last year,” he said.

