e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Haryana governor wraps up address to newly constituted House in five minutes

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, 80, delivered his address to the newly constituted state assembly in five minutes flat.

Arriving nine minutes behind the scheduled time of 10.30am, Arya began his address at 10.42am to finish it at 10.47am. He read half a page of the preface and the concluding paragraph of the speech.

The governor’s 12-page speech does not talk about the proposed common minimum programme of the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) coalition.

In the 90-member assembly, the strength of BJP is 40 and its ally JJP has 10 MLAs. There are 31 Congress MLAs, seven Independent legislators and one legislator each of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP).

BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected the speaker on Monday, while Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was declared the Leader of Opposition.

top news
Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Sanjay Raut
Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Sanjay Raut
Delhi air moves to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’, likely to improve by evening
Delhi air moves to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’, likely to improve by evening
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
2 air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat pollution
2 air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat pollution
UP man eats 41 eggs as part of bet, dies: Police
UP man eats 41 eggs as part of bet, dies: Police
Kohli Birthday Special:Top 31 knocks by Indian captain on his 31th birthday
Kohli Birthday Special:Top 31 knocks by Indian captain on his 31th birthday
Maharashtra parties struggle with numbers as Nov 9 deadline approaches
Maharashtra parties struggle with numbers as Nov 9 deadline approaches
Maharashtra impasse: Sena leaders meet Governor; Sharad Pawar briefs Sonia
Maharashtra impasse: Sena leaders meet Governor; Sharad Pawar briefs Sonia
trending topics
Virat Kohli BirthdayIndrani MukerjeaSSC MTS Result 2019Anushka SharmaMilind SomanMi Note 10

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities