Haryana governor wraps up address to newly constituted House in five minutes

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:13 IST

CHANDIGARH: Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, 80, delivered his address to the newly constituted state assembly in five minutes flat.

Arriving nine minutes behind the scheduled time of 10.30am, Arya began his address at 10.42am to finish it at 10.47am. He read half a page of the preface and the concluding paragraph of the speech.

The governor’s 12-page speech does not talk about the proposed common minimum programme of the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) coalition.

In the 90-member assembly, the strength of BJP is 40 and its ally JJP has 10 MLAs. There are 31 Congress MLAs, seven Independent legislators and one legislator each of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP).

BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected the speaker on Monday, while Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was declared the Leader of Opposition.