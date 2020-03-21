e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Haryana govt asks teachers to deliver mid-day meals to kids at home

Haryana govt asks teachers to deliver mid-day meals to kids at home

Students in the age group of 6 to 14 years — in Classes 1 to 8 — across government schools are the beneficiaries of the scheme

cities Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:54 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

The state elementary education department on Saturday directed all primary teachers to provide mid-day meals or food security allowance to students whose schools have been shut down due to the Covid-19 threat.

A government notification of the elementary education department states that even though schools in five districts—Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Rohtak — have been shut from March 13-31, these days cannot be considered as holidays for the purpose of providing meals to beneficiaries.

Students in the age group of 6 to 14 years — in Classes 1 to 8 — across government schools are the beneficiaries of the scheme.

As per the notification, teachers have been asked to make arrangements for delivering food grains or cooked meals to beneficiaries at their homes apart from depositing money in their parents’ accounts by March 25.

The teachers will have to deposit ₹62.71 per primary student and ₹93.94 per upper-primary student and distribute sealed packets of 770gm wheat and 630gm rice to primary students (each) and 1,155gm wheat and 945gm rice to upper primary students (each).

Mixed response from teachers

While some teachers termed the move as a humane response to Covid-19, others said the government is putting their lives at risk.

Suman Devi, a primary school teacher, said the government has asked them to distribute only 1.4kg food grains per primary student and 2.1kg per student in upper-primary schools.

“On one side the government is prohibiting congregation of 20 people and on the other hand, they have issued a notification asking teachers to deliver mid-day meals or food grain packets to children at their home. If I come in contact with any affected person during grains distribution, will the government take responsibility for this,” she asked.

Backing the government’s move, Pawan Kumar, a teacher from Jhajjar said the government has taken a good decision. This will ensure that children, especially those from economically weaker sections, do not have to compromise on nutrition.

top news
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
‘Stay where you are, don’t visit hometown’: PM Modi appeals to people amid coronavirus crisis
‘Stay where you are, don’t visit hometown’: PM Modi appeals to people amid coronavirus crisis
Covid-19 LIVE: Rajasthan to remain in lockdown till March 31st: CM Gehlot
Covid-19 LIVE: Rajasthan to remain in lockdown till March 31st: CM Gehlot
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Covid-19: ‘Extraordinary times call for..,’ says Cong leader Sonia Gandhi
Covid-19: ‘Extraordinary times call for..,’ says Cong leader Sonia Gandhi
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
12 train passengers test Covid-19 positive as mass transmission threat looms
12 train passengers test Covid-19 positive as mass transmission threat looms
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities