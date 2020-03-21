Haryana govt asks teachers to deliver mid-day meals to kids at home

cities

The state elementary education department on Saturday directed all primary teachers to provide mid-day meals or food security allowance to students whose schools have been shut down due to the Covid-19 threat.

A government notification of the elementary education department states that even though schools in five districts—Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Rohtak — have been shut from March 13-31, these days cannot be considered as holidays for the purpose of providing meals to beneficiaries.

Students in the age group of 6 to 14 years — in Classes 1 to 8 — across government schools are the beneficiaries of the scheme.

As per the notification, teachers have been asked to make arrangements for delivering food grains or cooked meals to beneficiaries at their homes apart from depositing money in their parents’ accounts by March 25.

The teachers will have to deposit ₹62.71 per primary student and ₹93.94 per upper-primary student and distribute sealed packets of 770gm wheat and 630gm rice to primary students (each) and 1,155gm wheat and 945gm rice to upper primary students (each).

Mixed response from teachers

While some teachers termed the move as a humane response to Covid-19, others said the government is putting their lives at risk.

Suman Devi, a primary school teacher, said the government has asked them to distribute only 1.4kg food grains per primary student and 2.1kg per student in upper-primary schools.

“On one side the government is prohibiting congregation of 20 people and on the other hand, they have issued a notification asking teachers to deliver mid-day meals or food grain packets to children at their home. If I come in contact with any affected person during grains distribution, will the government take responsibility for this,” she asked.

Backing the government’s move, Pawan Kumar, a teacher from Jhajjar said the government has taken a good decision. This will ensure that children, especially those from economically weaker sections, do not have to compromise on nutrition.