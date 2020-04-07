‘Haryana in Stage 2, elaborate containment plan in place for each district’

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:34 IST

As the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana reached 119, with 79 of them linked to the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, the state health department has geared up to increase testing to prevent further local transmission. Rajeev Arora, Haryana’s additional chief secretary, health department, talks to Archana Mishra about the measures taken to deal with the contagion, local transmission, testing facilities and safety of front-line healthcare workers.

In the last few days, there has been a spike in the number of cases in the state. As per the state health bulletin, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh are among the worst affected. At what rate is the number of cases increasing and what is the current status?

Till today, the number of positive cases in the state is 119, of which 15 have been discharged. We have 102 active patients. Of these, 79 are Jamaat attendees while 23 are either overseas travellers or those who came in contact with Covid-19 patients. These 79 cases are from Palwal, Nuh and Faridabad. We are undertaking extensive screening, sampling, and testing in the state to trace cases and prevent local transmission. The sample and testing size is increasing in the state and based on that, we are putting people in quarantine and isolation wards. We have also traced 105 contacts of the 79 patients who took part in the Jamaat. As per the information shared by the home department, 1,528 Jamaat attendees have been identified in the state. Irrespective of their symptoms, we have tested 1,100 of them so far. The process is ongoing.

Are there any Covid-19 hot spots in Haryana?

Earlier, the Central government placed Gurugram in the Covid-19 hot spot category after it reported the maximum positive cases in Haryana. Now, Hathin in Palwal and Nuh are the two hot spots, while Faridabad, because of its population density is a potential hot spot.

Some villages in Palwal and Nuh were sealed. At which stage of transmission are we in the state and what is the containment strategy?

I would still say we are in Stage 2, as we can identify symptomatic persons and their contacts. We have an elaborate containment plan for each district, being handled by the deputy commissioners. We are doing contact tracing along with a door-to-door screening of people in the defined containment villages.

On Monday, we identified 37 critical villages in Nuh and on Tuesday, identified 14 more villages where screening and testing are a priority. Extensive screening and sampling are being done in Ambala and Panchkula too. It will continue for now.

How many people in the state are under quarantine and what percentage of it tested positive for the coronavirus?

After the Tablighi Jamaat incident, the number of patients has increased rapidly. At least 12-14% of people, who are currently under quarantine, have tested positive for Covid-19. We have to contain the disease and ensure the entire population is protected.

Public health experts have said that extensive testing needs to be done in cities like Gurugram, having a high number of overseas travellers. According to them, vigilance and contact tracing is relatively successful, but testing asymptomatic patients is also crucial. What is your take on it?

We are ramping up testing and sampling in the state. As per the state health bulletin, only 750 samples were being tested until three days ago. Today, the number is more than 2,300. It shows we are thoroughly testing people, especially knowing the gravity of the Jamaat incident.

How many labs are actively doing PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests in the state?

Two government labs — PGIMS, Rohtak, and a medical college in Sonepat — are conducting testing. They are directly procuring kits from manufacturers and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Five private labs are also authorised to conduct testing. Since the rate of sampling has increased, we are sending samples to private labs., with more than 150 samples sent from Palwal and Nuh in the last few days. To speed up testing, a government lab has been set up in Faridabad’s ESIC Hospital from Monday. Also, by Wednesday, a CSIR lab in Chandigarh will be functional. The state government is also authorised to send samples to Dr Lal Path labs and Dr Dangs lab in Delhi. The ICMR has said that these two labs approved for Delhi can take samples from Haryana.

The state is soon going to start the rapid antibody test. How many kits is the state expected to receive in phase 1? What are the protocols for its usage?

We will be procuring it in the next two to three days. PGIMS, Rohtak, is setting up the protocol for its usage — how it will be used in hot spots to check community transmission and sample size of the population for testing. By Wednesday, we will have clarity on the usage of the antibody test kits based on the number of kits we receive.

How is the state addressing the issue? How many personal protective equipment (PPE) kits are available against the total demand?

PPE is a consumable item. The important thing is to have stock available so that it can last for a few days even if there is a delay in the supply of kits. We have enough PPE kits as the state government has been procuring it and flexibility has been given to do on-spot purchase through Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited (HMSCL) as they are floating e-tenders.

What is the current line of treatment for Covid-19 patients in the state?

We are following the ICMR guidelines. Also, we have enough stock of hydroxychloroquine, with at least 12-13 lakh tablets.

So far, how many Covid-19 patients have been put under critical care? How prepared is the state to provide tertiary care to positive cases?

Luckily, all the Covid-19 patients are being treated in isolation wards. Nobody, as such, has required critical care, but we are concentrating on ventilators and the supply of other equipment required for treatment. We have 1,100 ventilators in the state and 400 more will be arriving shortly.

Officials have said that the state government plans to release the lockdown in districts that are presently free of infection on April 14. Could you elaborate on the plan?

Nothing can be said, as of now. The health department has shared its inputs with the state and central governments. It is up to them to decide.