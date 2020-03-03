e-paper
Home / Cities / Haryana: Man charred to death while making TikTok video

Haryana: Man charred to death while making TikTok video

The incident took place on Monday evening when Vikas, a resident of Dharamgarh village, climbed a pole over which the wire was passing and posed for the video

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:55 IST
A 22-year-old man was charred to death after he came in contact with a live electricity wire while posing for a TikTok video near Matlaudha railway station here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when Vikas, a resident of Dharamgarh village, climbed a pole over which the wire was passing and posed for the video, police said.

His three friends were standing below when the accident took place.

Vikas came in contact with the wire carrying 25,000 volts current and was burnt, police said.

Police have sent the body for autopsy and started investigation into the matter.

