Haryana native arrested for murdering senior citizen in Himachal’s Sirmaur

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:56 IST

The Himachal police have arrested a Haryana native for allegedly murdering a 75-year-old man on June 18 in Sirmaur district here.

The accused has been identified as Rajpal (45) of Yamunanagar, Haryana. He had been residing in Kheri village of Sirmaur for the past 20 years.

As per information, Rajpal used to drink alcohol with the victim, Bhag Singh, everyday. On June 18, they had an argument while drinking. Later that night, they both engaged in a suffle during which Rajpal hit Bhag’s head with a stone, killing him on the spot.

The accused fled from the spot, but returned home after two days. He was arrested by the police from his house and was presented in the court on Thursday. He has been sent to three-day police remand.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajgarh Bhisham Thakur said police are conducting the investigation. A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

On June 18, Bhag’s dead body was found by local villagers, following which the police started a hunt to track down the murderer.