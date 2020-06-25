e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Haryana native arrested for murdering senior citizen in Himachal’s Sirmaur

Haryana native arrested for murdering senior citizen in Himachal’s Sirmaur

Police said the accused hit the victim’s head with a stone, killing him on the spot.

cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

The Himachal police have arrested a Haryana native for allegedly murdering a 75-year-old man on June 18 in Sirmaur district here.

The accused has been identified as Rajpal (45) of Yamunanagar, Haryana. He had been residing in Kheri village of Sirmaur for the past 20 years.

As per information, Rajpal used to drink alcohol with the victim, Bhag Singh, everyday. On June 18, they had an argument while drinking. Later that night, they both engaged in a suffle during which Rajpal hit Bhag’s head with a stone, killing him on the spot.

The accused fled from the spot, but returned home after two days. He was arrested by the police from his house and was presented in the court on Thursday. He has been sent to three-day police remand.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajgarh Bhisham Thakur said police are conducting the investigation. A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

On June 18, Bhag’s dead body was found by local villagers, following which the police started a hunt to track down the murderer.

top news
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Kerala’s guidelines for expats’ return impractical, says MEA
Kerala’s guidelines for expats’ return impractical, says MEA
26 killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar
26 killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
KCR’s daughter Kavitha to lead protests by Singareni coal mine workers tomorrow
KCR’s daughter Kavitha to lead protests by Singareni coal mine workers tomorrow
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
Rashami Desai, Shaheen Bhatt on tackling depression in the times of Covid-19
Rashami Desai, Shaheen Bhatt on tackling depression in the times of Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In