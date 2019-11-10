e-paper
Haryana police launch month-long drive to check sale of e-cigarettes

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Haryana Police will carry out a month-long special drive, starting from November 10, to put a check on the sale and use of e-cigarettes and all other forms of electronic nicotine delivery systems across the state, read a statement released on Sunday.

The state police said that the decision comes in the wake of the Central government recently prohibiting

e-cigarettes through the promulgation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, and advertisement) Ordinance 2019.

Manoj Yadava, director-general of police, Haryana, said, in the statement, that all the commissioners of police and district superintendents of the police have been directed to ensure the enforcement of the provisions of the ordinance in their respective jurisdiction. During the drive, which would last up to December 10, the police will take necessary measures for the proper implementation of the provisions of the Ordinance. “Extra vigil will be ensured to prevent the use of such banned products in schools, colleges and other educational institutions”, he said, adding that public awareness drive will also be carried across districts and those who violate the rules will be punished.

Yadava said that an officer of the rank of sub-inspector of police or above is authorised to conduct search and seizure and take up investigation in this regard.

Under the ordinance, the production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution and advertisement of e-cigarettes is a cognisable offence, punishable with imprisonment up to one year or fine up to ₹1lakh or both for the first offence. In addition, the subsequent offence may attract imprisonment up to three years and fine up to ₹5 lakh. Additionally, the storage of e-cigarettes will attract imprisonment up to six months or fine up to ₹50,000 or both.

