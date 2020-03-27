e-paper
Haryana residents to get ‘lockdown passes’ online

The applications will be processed by the deputy commissioner’s office. Applicants will receive pass via sms or email.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 27, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Time, Chandigarh
Haryana citizens can apply online for a pass to facilitate movement during the lockdown.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Navdeep Virk said citizens can apply at https://saralharyana.gov.in

The applications will be processed by the deputy commissioner’s office. Applicants will receive pass via sms or email if the request is found genuine, he said.

In a communication to commissioners of police, district superintendents of police, DCP, Panchkula, SP, GRP, Ambala, Virk said the system may be advertised widely and information be placed in all police control rooms and helplines setup for the purpose.

“It is of utmost importance that all police personnel are properly briefed and it is ensured that all those travelling under the authorisation of the ‘Lockdown Pass’ are allowed free passage

Additional chief secretary (home) Vijai Vardhan on Friday wrote to the deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and superintendents of police to ensure that passes issued by the neighbouring states to facilitate movement of essential goods, medicines, health equipment, animal fodder, poultry feed be honoured. “Directions should be issued to all civil and police officials for immediate compliance,’’ said the communication.

