Home / Cities / Haryana sees 62% dip in stubble burning cases

Haryana sees 62% dip in stubble burning cases

Number of active fire sites decline to 2,135 from 5,734 reported last year

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 00:33 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana has reported 62% decline in stubble burning this year as only 2,135 active fire locations were detected in the state since April 15 as compared to 5,734 such incidents reported during the corresponding period last year, reveals the data by Haryana state pollution control board.

However, imposing a complete ban on these fires still remains a challenge for the authorities as 364 cases of stubble burning were reported in the state on Thursday.

As per the data of the pollution control board (HSPCB), Jhajjar district reported the highest number of stubble burning cases (364), followed by Jind (260), Sirsa (234), Rohtak (228), Fatehabad (210), Hisar (202), Bhiwani (102), Panipat (69), Karnal (50) and Kaithal (46).

S Narayanan, member secretary, Haryana state pollution control board, said, “I think the awareness factor may be a reason behind a steep decline in the incidents of stubble burning in the state.”

He said the wheat stubble also has economic value as it is a good feed for cattle. “But, continuous efforts by the ground-level officials and awareness among the farmers helped to reduce the number of incidents of stubble burning in the state,” he added.

About the future plans to put a complete check on stubble burning, Narayanan said, “A good publicity has already been done and it brought favourable results. In future, more campaigns will be launched to make farmers aware about the harmful effects of burning the crop waste.”

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
