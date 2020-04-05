e-paper
Home / Cities / Haryana teachers deliver mid-day meals to kids at their doorsteps

Haryana teachers deliver mid-day meals to kids at their doorsteps

The state’s elementary education department has ordered all primary teachers to deliver mid-day meals to children at their homes in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Rohtak district.

cities Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:24 IST
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Teachers handing over food packets to a schoolchild in Rohtak's Kalanaur on Sunday.
People across the state are lauding government elementary teachers for delivering mid-day meals to children at their doorsteps after schools were shut as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The state’s elementary education department has ordered all primary teachers to deliver mid-day meals to children at their homes in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Rohtak district.

Madhua Anand, a teacher in Rohtak’s Kalanaur said, she is happy to distribute mid-day meals to her students at their doorsteps.

“The students and their parents were glad after we delivered food to them amid the lockdown. We had asked them to implement social distancing and stay indoors. But few villagers are still defying the lockdown orders as they are roaming freely in some areas,” she added.

Another teacher Babita from Rohtak said they had not allowed people to gather while distributing food.

“I had asked parents to reach out to me if they have flu-like symptoms. I assured them of all the possible help. The government had taken a good move to distribute food to students’ doorstep” she added.

Students in the age group of 6 to 14 years — in Classes 1 to 8 — across government schools are the beneficiaries of the scheme.

However, the teachers will have to deposit ₹62.71 per primary student and ₹93.94 per upper-primary student. The teachers will have to distribute sealed packets of 770gm wheat and 630gm rice to primary students (each) and 1,155gm wheat and 945gm rice to upper primary students (each).

‘Class 10 students to be assessed on the basis of 4 subjects’

The students of Class 10 enrolled under the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will be promoted on the basis of their marks obtained in four subjects for which they had appeared for exams, said board chairman Jagbir Singh.

“The students will be given admission in the next class, but they will have to appear for science exam. At this stage, we don’t know when we would conduct the science exam. We are yet to take decision on Class 12 students,” he added.

Nearly 3.61 lakh students are enrolled in Class 10 in Haryana

