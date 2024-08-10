Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.94 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 11, 2024 32.56 °C Moderate rain August 12, 2024 28.04 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 32.98 °C Light rain August 14, 2024 34.18 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 31.03 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 32.56 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 33.34 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.95 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.8 °C Light rain Delhi 31.84 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haryana today, on August 10, 2024, is 31.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.94 °C and 34.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.04 °C and 32.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.With temperatures ranging between 27.94 °C and 34.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 97.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

