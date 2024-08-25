 Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.15 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.15 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on August 25, 2024, is 32.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.15 °C and 36.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.72 °C and 36.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.15 °C and 36.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 88.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 26, 2024 34.4 °C Sky is clear
August 27, 2024 27.19 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 28, 2024 32.51 °C Light rain
August 29, 2024 30.53 °C Moderate rain
August 30, 2024 33.11 °C Light rain
August 31, 2024 32.42 °C Light rain
September 1, 2024 32.17 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.25 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.9 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.27 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 25.95 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 34.23 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on August 25, 2024
Haryana weather update on August 25, 2024

Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.15 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
