Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.15 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 26, 2024 34.4 °C Sky is clear August 27, 2024 27.19 °C Heavy intensity rain August 28, 2024 32.51 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 30.53 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 33.11 °C Light rain August 31, 2024 32.42 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 32.17 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.25 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.27 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 25.95 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.23 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haryana today, on August 25, 2024, is 32.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.15 °C and 36.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.72 °C and 36.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between 28.15 °C and 36.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 88.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

