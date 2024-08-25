Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.15 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024
Aug 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 25, 2024, is 32.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.15 °C and 36.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.72 °C and 36.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.15 °C and 36.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 88.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 26, 2024
|34.4 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 27, 2024
|27.19 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 28, 2024
|32.51 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|30.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|33.11 °C
|Light rain
|August 31, 2024
|32.42 °C
|Light rain
|September 1, 2024
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.27 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|25.95 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.23 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
