Hathras incident: Candle march taken out in Ludhiana

Hathras incident: Candle march taken out in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Members of the Punjab Youth Development Board on Tuesday took out a candle march from Durga Mata Mandir in Sarabha Nagar to Gurdwara Chowk to protest against the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras.

The march was led by Ludhiana (urban) district coordinator Nitin Tandon.

Board’s chairman Sukhwinder Singh Bindra strongly condemned the shameful incident and said that instead of handing over the body of the victim to her family, the police in Hathras had cremated her in the middle of the night. which was completely wrong. He demanded severe punishment for the culprits and said that he has full faith in the law and hoped that the accused would not be spared.

Tandon said that the entire country stands with the victim’s family and demanded that the perpetrators of this heinous incident be severely punished.

