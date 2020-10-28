HC dismisses plea against Bathinda varsity’s selection process for vice-chancellor

cities

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:30 IST

Jalandhar A bench of chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shanker Jha and justice Arun Palli, on Wednesday dismissed a Letter Patents Appeal (LPA) that former Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, dean academics, Narinder Paul Singh, had filed against a single-bench order. The single-bench order had dismissed his plea challenging the selection process for the vice-chancellor post of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda. The Punjab government will now go ahead with the ongoing selection process.

On October 16, 2020 justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu had dismissed Paul’s petition and vacated stay from the selection process of MRSPTU V-C. Paul had moved court after not being shortlisted for the interview. Justice Sindhu underlined that it is a matter of fact that averments of the petitioner qua short-listing the name of Dr Ashok Kumar Paul for the post were factually incorrect.

“The vice-chancellor post is not merely a source of employment to earn livelihood, but rather to be taken as a role model. Therefore, petitioner ought to have exhibited responsible behaviour instead of making unfounded allegations and that too, supported by way of an affidavit, which concededly are not correct, thus, the petitioner has not approached this court with clean hands,” reads HC orders on October 16.

The single-bench order added that the petitioner participated in the selection process, but his name did not figure on the list of seven shortlisted candidates by the search committee, and none of them had been impleaded as respondents in the present petition. “In the opinion of this court, as on today, petitioner is only a bystander and by no stretch of imagination, he could be termed as an aggrieved person for invoking the jurisdiction of this court,” the order adds.

The order added that the petitioner made incorrect assertions regarding short-listing of Dr Ashok Kumar Paul and obtained interim stay on July 15, 2020 against the selection for the post of V-C, resulting in irreparable loss to the university.