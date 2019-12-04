HC dismisses plea challenging BJP leader’s election affidavit

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 23:03 IST

New Delhi The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea which had challenged the election affidavit filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harshvardhan during the 16th Lok Sabha elections.

Justice Navin Chawla dismissed the plea filed by one Arun Kumar, who had contended that the BJP leader had concealed information about the actual price of a property being owned by him.

The court, while dismissing the plea, said that it is lacking any other material that could show as to how it would have affected the outcome of the election in question.