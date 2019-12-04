HC grants bail to Shahjahanpur law student in extortion case

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 21:43 IST

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Wednesday granted bail to the Shahjahanpur law student who has accused ex-BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape and has in turn been accused of trying to extort ₹5 crore (₹50 million) from the politician.

The SIT had booked the law student and a few others on a complaint made by Chinmayanand that they had demanded ₹5 crore from him, threatening to release objectionable videos if he did not pay.

Justice SD Singh allowed the bail application of the law student after hearing counsel of the parties concerned.

The woman’s counsel argued that she was a victim of sexual harassment and all allegations against her were fabricated. It was argued that she was raped by Chinmayanand for a long period.

Chinmayanand’s counsel opposed the bail application on the ground that the woman hid the spy cam which was used for recording videos of the politician , which were later morphed to blackmail him. If released on bail, she would destroy the spy cam which would amount to tampering with evidence, he said.

Observing that the police had already completed investigation in the case and had filed charge-sheet against the law student, the court allowed the bail application.

No reasonable apprehension had been raised by the state that if the applicant was released on bail, she would delay the trial; hence, there was no need to detain her any further, the court said.

Earlier, on September 2, 2019, the Supreme Court had directed the UP government to constitute an SIT to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Chinmayanand.

Almost a month after being accused of sexual misconduct, Swami Chinmanayand was arrested in Shahjahanpur on September 20.

SIT had also registered a case against the victim’s cousin, friend and an unnamed person on September 20, alleging that they had tried to extort money from Chinmayanand.

After arresting Chinmayanand for allegedly sexually harassing the law student, who was studying in a college run by him, the state police had on September 20 also arrested the victim’s cousin, friend and an unnamed person on charges of trying to extort ₹5 crore from Chinmayanand. Later, the law student was also arrested in the extortion case.