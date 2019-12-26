HC issues notice to state, DGP on Kapurthala man’s plea for protection

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:06 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday issued a notice to the Punjab government and the director general of police (DGP) on the plea of Kapurthala Charan Singh, seeking protection from his real estate business partner Ranjit Singh, who had been allegedly threatening him.

The court, which also issued notice to Ranjit Singh, fixed the next hearing in the case on January 13.

The petitioner also expressed apprehension that Ranjit might get him and his family implicated in a false case as he allegedly wields influence among police officials in Kapurthala district.

On December 16, Sultanpur Lodhi resident Vasu Pathak had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court seeking investigation into an alleged multi-crore money laundering scam and the alleged role of senior Punjab police officials and Ranjit Singh into the matter.

Pathak had claimed in his petition that Ranjeet had apprised Charan Singh about his illegal activities.

Charan claimed in his petition that Pathak filed the PIL on the basis of information given by him, but he filed it without his consent.

He alleged Ranjit has been giving threats to him and his family ever since. Ranjit had “organised an attack” on him in which he suffered 52 injuries, he added.