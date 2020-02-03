HC notice to Punjab chief secy on contempt plea

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:10 IST

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday put chief secretary, Punjab, on contempt notice on a plea alleging non-compliance of high court orders with regard to giving a hearing to victim families before granting pardon to murder convicts. The court was told that on October 31, 2019 the high court had disposed of a public interest litigation filed by petitioner, HC Arora asking the state to take a decision on his representation.

In his representation, Arora had demanded that before releasing a life convict (murderer) by granting him pardon, or releasing him prematurely under the prevalent policy, the competent authority must give a hearing to the victim’s family. It was also requested that the state must pay adequate compensation to the dependent family members of the victim (of murder).

The court was told on Monday that on one hand, the state has not decided his representation, and on the other hand, the cases for granting pardon by the governor, are being expedited by the state. The petitioner had claimed that under consideration are pardon cases of former SP (detective) Preetpal Singh; former ASI Harbhajan Singh; former SI Ajit Singh and former inspector Amrik Singh. A life convict, Manjit Singh Dhaner, has been released by granting him pardon during the intervening period, the court was told. The response has been sought by April 22.