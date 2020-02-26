HC orders CBI probe into Munna Bajrangi’s murder

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:06 IST

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed a central bureau of investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of gangster Munna Bajrangi inside Baghpat district jail on July 9, 2018.

The court has directed CBI to file a progress report of the investigation into the case by the next date of hearing on April 20. The bench comprising justice Sudhir Agarwal and justice Rajeev Mishra passed the order on a petition filed by Munna Bajrangi’s widow Seema Singh.

The petitioner’s contention was that there could be involvement of some mafia in her husband’s murder. At one point of time, the state government had opposed the petition on the ground that there was no need of a CBI probe into the case as three inquires were already underway.

The first was under the district judge, the second under the district magistrate while the third inquiry was being conducted by the jail authorities. However, Bajrangi’s widow Seema Singh had raised her doubts over the role of jail officials conducting the probe.

Munna Bajrangi, a criminal from eastern Uttar Pradesh, was shot 10 times in the head in Baghpat jail premises allegedly by another prisoner gangster Sunil Rathi.

His murder took place barely a week after his wife Seema Singh claimed in a press conference that her husband would be targeted.

Bajrangi had been in jail since 2009 for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005 and another BJP leader Ramchandra Singh.