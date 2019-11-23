HC orders Rs 25Lcompensation fordeath due to medical negligence

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 20:23 IST

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court bench has directed the state government to pay Rs 25 lakh (2.5 million) as compensation to a man “who lost his only son due to medical negligence on the part of doctors of Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Medical College, Allahabad.”

The HC bench, comprising justice PKS Baghel and justice Piyush Agarwal, recently issued the directive on a ‘letter petition’ (which was turned into a public interest litigation) of advocate BP Mishra, whose son had died of dengue but he was wrongly diagnosed by SRN doctors as suffering from viral fever.

The bench said that the “petitioner lost his son, who was a young practising lawyer, due to medical negligence. Therefore, the petitioner shall be given Rs 25 lakh (2.5 million) as compensation and state government should give proper

funds to SRN hospital and other state government hospitals so that proper facilities are provided to patients of vector borne diseases, in future.”

The high court also issued several other directions for control and prevention of diseases like dengue and malaria in the state.

The court said the concerned district magistrates (DMs) shall be responsible for compliance of preventive measures mentioned in “The Uttar Pradesh Prevention and Control of Malaria, Dengue, Kala-Azar and any Vector Borne Disease Regulations, 2016” and the work plan prepared by the state government for control/prevention of dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

The court further directed that the concerned authorities to ensure that 37 SSH (Sentinel Surveillance Hospital) labs, which have been established for test and investigation of dengue and chikangunia patients, should function efficiently, under the supervision of chief medical officers and overall supervision of district magistrates.

It also directed that for supply of blood and platelets to dengue patients, 39 blood separation units, which have been established in the state, should function strictly in terms of directions issued by the state government.