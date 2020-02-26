e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / HC stays demolition of Jauhar varsity wall till March 31

HC stays demolition of Jauhar varsity wall till March 31

cities Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:01 IST
Jitendra Sarin
Jitendra Sarin
Hindustantimes
         

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high Court stayed on Tuesday the demolition of boundary wall of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur till March 31.

Disposing of the writ petition filed by Maulana Mohammand Ali Jauhar Trust of Rampur, Justice Salil Kumar Rai observed, “As the time for filing revision against the order dated February 20, 2020, passed by assistant collector, has not expired yet and the constructions existing on the disputed plots are of an educational institution, hence in the interest of justice, it is directed that the construction existing on the disputed plot shall not be demolished till March 31, 2020”.

During the court proceedings, an objection was raised on behalf of the state government stating that against the order of assistant collector of Rampur dated February 22, 2020, the petitioner can file a revision before the sub divisional magistrate concerned. Hence, a writ petition is not maintainable here before the high court.

After hearing the counsel for the parties concerned, the court directed the petitioner to file a revision petition before the SDM concerned within one week. Thereafter, the SDM has to decide on it within a month. Hence, till March, 31, 2020, the demolition of the structures shall not be carried out.

Passing the order, the court was of the view that as the matter relates to an educational institution, therefore, some relief has to be given till the filing of revision and subsequent decision on the petition filed before the SDM concerned.

top news
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence over CAA, says GTB hospital
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence over CAA, says GTB hospital
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities