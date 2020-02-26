HC stays demolition of Jauhar varsity wall till March 31

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:01 IST

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high Court stayed on Tuesday the demolition of boundary wall of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur till March 31.

Disposing of the writ petition filed by Maulana Mohammand Ali Jauhar Trust of Rampur, Justice Salil Kumar Rai observed, “As the time for filing revision against the order dated February 20, 2020, passed by assistant collector, has not expired yet and the constructions existing on the disputed plots are of an educational institution, hence in the interest of justice, it is directed that the construction existing on the disputed plot shall not be demolished till March 31, 2020”.

During the court proceedings, an objection was raised on behalf of the state government stating that against the order of assistant collector of Rampur dated February 22, 2020, the petitioner can file a revision before the sub divisional magistrate concerned. Hence, a writ petition is not maintainable here before the high court.

After hearing the counsel for the parties concerned, the court directed the petitioner to file a revision petition before the SDM concerned within one week. Thereafter, the SDM has to decide on it within a month. Hence, till March, 31, 2020, the demolition of the structures shall not be carried out.

Passing the order, the court was of the view that as the matter relates to an educational institution, therefore, some relief has to be given till the filing of revision and subsequent decision on the petition filed before the SDM concerned.