e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

HCMTR project: Activists, residents to stage protest on Saturday

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Activists, along with residents, will organise a protest against the proposed high capacity mass transit system (HCMTR) or inner ring road project at Chatuhshrungi temple gate on Saturday.

The activists include Sushma Date, Nandkumar Agrawal and Sarang Yadwadkar.

“Residents say the project will affect thousands of families in the area where the project will be undertaken. It will also have an impact on the hills in the city,” according to activists.

According to the activists, hundreds of existing buildings would need to be demolished for the project that was included in the 1987 development plan that stands outdated now.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the hearing for the HCMTR project and called for suggestions and objections. The civic body has received at least 450 objections.

HCMTR will be completely elevated and the route will be 36km in length, with a width of 24km. For implementing the project, 77 hectares is required, and out of it, 35 hectares are already in PMC’s possession. The remaining land is owned by private parties, according to a civic official who did not wish to be named.

“The PMC had included HCMTR in its development plan in 1987. The consultant will help in the financial planning of the project. The total project cost is expected to cost Rs 5,096 crore, out of which Rs 1,550 crore will be used for land acquisition, said PMC officials,” the official said.

top news
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
‘How many non-BJP CMs were consulted’: JD(U) on Centre’s pan-India NRC pitch
‘How many non-BJP CMs were consulted’: JD(U) on Centre’s pan-India NRC pitch
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
‘People recognise me after Roger Federer match’: Sumit Nagal
‘People recognise me after Roger Federer match’: Sumit Nagal
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities