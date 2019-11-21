HCMTR project: Activists, residents to stage protest on Saturday

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:35 IST

PUNE Activists, along with residents, will organise a protest against the proposed high capacity mass transit system (HCMTR) or inner ring road project at Chatuhshrungi temple gate on Saturday.

The activists include Sushma Date, Nandkumar Agrawal and Sarang Yadwadkar.

“Residents say the project will affect thousands of families in the area where the project will be undertaken. It will also have an impact on the hills in the city,” according to activists.

According to the activists, hundreds of existing buildings would need to be demolished for the project that was included in the 1987 development plan that stands outdated now.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the hearing for the HCMTR project and called for suggestions and objections. The civic body has received at least 450 objections.

HCMTR will be completely elevated and the route will be 36km in length, with a width of 24km. For implementing the project, 77 hectares is required, and out of it, 35 hectares are already in PMC’s possession. The remaining land is owned by private parties, according to a civic official who did not wish to be named.

“The PMC had included HCMTR in its development plan in 1987. The consultant will help in the financial planning of the project. The total project cost is expected to cost Rs 5,096 crore, out of which Rs 1,550 crore will be used for land acquisition, said PMC officials,” the official said.