Head-on collision between car, truck leaves two members of pipe band dead in Ludhiana

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:17 IST

Two members of a pipe band died and five others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between their Toyota Innova and a truck in Jalah Majra village of Machhiwara on Monday morning.

The truck driver, Harmesh Singh of Dharamkot, Nawanshahr, managed to escape the scene, leaving his vehicle on the spot.

The deceased, Jasvir Singh, 35, and Jagjit Singh, 32, hailed from Rara Sahib, Ludhiana.

The wounded victims, Davinder Singh and Rana of Rara Sahib, Makkhan Singh and Pavittar Singh of Doburji village, and Tarsem Singh of Lapran village, were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to the nature of their injuries.

Tarsem told the police that they were heading towards Rupnagar for a performance in a Toyota Innova. When they reached near Jalah Majra village in Machhiwara, a speeding truck hit their vehicle head-on.

The crash left the car mangled, trapping the injured band members inside. Police and onlookers toiled hard to rescue them, but Jasvir and Jagjit had already died.

ASI Karamjit Singh said they had registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code against the absconding truck driver. He will be arrested soon.