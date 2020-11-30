e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Head-on collision between two trucks leaves driver dead at Ludhiana’s Southern Bypass

Head-on collision between two trucks leaves driver dead at Ludhiana’s Southern Bypass

Other driver suffers injuries, was trying to avoid a pothole that led to the crash, say police.

cities Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police getting the mangled remains of one of the trucks removed following the accident at Southern Bypass in Ludhiana on Monday.
Police getting the mangled remains of one of the trucks removed following the accident at Southern Bypass in Ludhiana on Monday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

A 49-year-old truck driver was killed and another suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two trucks at Southern Bypass near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar in the wee hours of Monday.

According to police, the mishap took place after the other truck driver tried to dodge a pothole on the road.

The deceased has been identified as Surjit Singh, of Deenewal village, Tarn Taran district.

The accident led to a major traffic jam on the road, which was cleared after police reached the spot.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, Sarabha Nagar police station, said one of the trucks, loaded with sand, was going towards Doraha, while Surjit was driving in the opposite direction.

According to preliminary investigation, the truck loaded with sand tried to escape a pothole and came in the middle of the road, causing a collision with Surjit’s truck.

The impact of the crash killed Surjit on the spot, while the other driver also suffered injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

The SHO said they got to know of the accident after commuters informed the police on Monday morning, following which cops rushed to the spot and got the trucks removed from the road.

The injured truck driver, who remains unidentified, has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence following a complaint by the victim’s relatives, who arrived from Tarn Taran.

The body was handed over to them after autopsy at the Ludhiana civil hospital.

top news
BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
‘He had all the time in the world’: Babar Azam names his ‘idol’
‘He had all the time in the world’: Babar Azam names his ‘idol’
Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates
Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In