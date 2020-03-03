Head-on collision snuffs out two lives in Rohtak

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:19 IST

A couple was killed when the car the two were travelling in collided with a truck coming from the opposite side on Rohtak-Jhajjar road on Tuesday, police said.

The couple’s daughter and driver have been seriously injured in the mishap.

The deceased are Jaswant, 49, and his wife Nirmal, 42. The injured are Anju and Govind, who are undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

The family hailed from Rohtak’s Janta colony.

A spokesperson of Rohtak police said the accident took place when the victims were going to Jhajjar to pay obeisance at a temple.

“A truck being driven at a high speed crashed into the car, killing Jaswant on the spot. The other victims were rushed to PGIMS, where Nirmal succumbed to her injuries. The condition of the survivors is said to be normal,” he added.

The bodies of the dead have been handed over to their family members after conducting autopsy.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who is at large, under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).