Headless body found at taxi stand near Kalyan station

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:45 IST

Headless body of an unidentified woman, stuffed into a bag, was found near the taxi stand outside the railway station on Sunday morning around 5:30am. Both Kalyan crime branch and Mahatma Phule police are investigating the crime based on CCTV footage. “In the CCTV grabs, a man can be seen with a similar black bag in the station premises; he has covered his face with a scarf. We are trying to get more details. Body has been sent for post mortem to Rukminibai hospital,” said a police officer from Mahatma Phule police station.