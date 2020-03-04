Health dept: Don’t ignore signs hinting at Coronavirus, visit nearest hospital

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:15 IST

The district health department has issued an advisory urging the residents to not ignore the symptoms of the novel coronavirus and visit the nearest government hospital immediately.

A meeting regarding creating awareness about coronavirus was held under the chairmanship of Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by all senior medical officers, nodal officers, district epidemiologist, all multipurpose health supervisors and workers.

Dr Bagga said if any person had visited China in the past 30 days and was having the symptoms (see box), then they should immediately contact the nearest government hospital for treatment or contact the district helpline 0161-244-4193, 90412-74030 (Dr Divjot Singh) or 98557-16180 (Dr Ramesh Kumar).

He said 45 beds and isolation wards have been set up in government hospitals, and 55 beds and 38 ventilator isolation wards at private hospitals.

He said department teams had visited all government and private primary and secondary schools, colleges, government offices, shopping malls, multiplexes, railway station, bus stands and other public places in the district to raise awareness.

‘Avoid contact’

Dr Bagga has appealed to residents to avoid contact with people having the symptoms.

“One should avoid visiting countries affected with coronavirus. People should not come in contact with those travelling from such countries, and avoid visiting public places and shaking hands. Wash hands properly with alcohol-based soaps regularly,” Dr Bagga said.