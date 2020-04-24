e-paper
Health dept issues notice to senior deputy mayor for violating quarantine protocol

On Thursday, Congress’ Yogi had violated the home-quarantine norms by distributing ration in the city

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The health department, on Friday, issued notice to Patiala senior deputy mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi for flouting quarantine protocol.

On Thursday, Congress’ Yogi had violated the home-quarantine norms by distributing ration in the city.

He was tested negative for the virus on April 15, but was put on home-quarantine along with two of his family members till April 29 as a precautionary measure.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said a notice has been issued to the senior deputy mayor, asking him to submit a written explanation by Saturday.

“After studying the written explanation further action will be recommended,” Dr Malhotra said.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to sack the senior deputy mayor.

In a press release issued on Friday, SAD’s Surjit Singh Rakhra said it is shocking that Yogi endangered lives of people by distributing food packets when he should have been in quarantine.

“Yogi was directed to be on home-quarantine till April 29. Instead, he violated the norms and came out to attend a public function,” Rakhra said.

Rakhra said that SAD has also demanded the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar to take strict action against the Congress leader.

CORRECTION

It was inadvertently reported in these columns on April 23 that senior deputy mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi was tested positive for coronavirus. It is clarified that his reports were found negative on April 16 and he is home-quarantined as a precautionary measure. The error is regretted.

