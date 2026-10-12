Chennai, Tamil Nadu Health Minister K G Arunraj on Monday questioned the haste of the multi-purpose health workers in launching an agitation, barely five days after submitting their charter of demands. Health workers protest: TN govt needs time to evaluate demands, says Minister Arunraj

Over 2,500 workers, who have been working on a daily-wage basis in government multi-specialty hospitals across Tamil Nadu, had announced a hunger strike near Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

However, police detained over 200 workers who had gathered in Chennai. Additionally, to prevent workers from other districts from reaching Chennai, police intercepted and detained many in their home districts, such as Krishnagiri, placing some under house arrest. These preemptive detentions drew sharp criticism from leaders, including opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a valedictory event held at Kalaivanar Arangam for a two-month-long, statewide HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections' awareness campaign, Arunraj said the government needs time to examine and fulfill demands "step-by-step".

"Only some five days ago they had come to meet me in my chamber. They had submitted the list of their demands. I said we will definitely be examining their proposals and step-by-step we will be fulfilling them. But what is the need for having a protest within five days," he asked.

Addressing similar unrest among the medical fraternity following the detainment of protesting government doctors, Arunraj expressed disappointment that their agitation had resumed despite recent talks.

Pointing out that negotiations were held just last week, he said the government had assured the doctors that their grievances were being actively reviewed in consultation with department officials and the chief minister to reach a decision.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's achievements in public health, Arunraj provided context on the state's battle against HIV.

He noted that the state's HIV infection rate has dropped by more than half from 0.4 per cent in 2010 to 0.19 per cent currently.

"Even so, we will increase our awareness efforts and create an HIV-free Tamil Nadu by 2030," he declared, adding that 1,63,151 individuals are currently receiving anti-retroviral therapy across government hospitals and primary health centres.

He further emphasised that mother-to-child transmission of HIV can be "100 per cent" prevented through early screening and prophylactic treatments.

On the administrative front, Arunraj assured that vacancies for the Director of Medical Education and the Madras Medical College Dean would be filled this week.

Additionally, a government order for seven new nursing colleges announced in the budget is expected shortly, he said.

Responding to complaints regarding hospital infrastructure, he reiterated the chief minister's directive to prioritise the patient experience by reducing wait times and ensuring clean toilets and adequate drinking water in government facilities.

Touching upon the political landscape and concerns over Hindi imposition following the prime minister's address at IIT Madras on Sunday, the minister reaffirmed his party's uncompromising stance.

"As far as TVK is concerned, we are very, very clear and very strong in the policy that for Tamil Nadu, there will be only two languages. This is our stated policy," he asserted.

"For this, we will be giving our lives to stand for this policy".

However, Arunraj also clarified that the state government "will be extending all sorts of cooperations with the Union government".

Regarding the party's participation in the upcoming INDIA bloc protests, the minister stated that an official announcement would be made in due course.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.