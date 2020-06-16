e-paper
Heavy rainfall likely in Himachal from June 19-22

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are very likely to occur in middle hills and throughout the state.

cities Updated: Jun 16, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Weather was mostly sunny throughout the state on Tuesday.
Weather was mostly sunny throughout the state on Tuesday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Himachal Pradesh will be receiving heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning and gusty winds from June 18 onwards, providing some relief from the heatwave, the state meterological department said on Tuesday.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are very likely to occur in middle hills and throughout the state from June 19 to June 22 after which weather will be dry.

Himachal has witnessed rainfall at isolated places during the last 24 hours. Weather was mostly sunny throughout the state on Tuesday while minimum and maximum temperatures were normal.

Shimla recorded 27.4°C and Kufri 19.3°C maximum temperature. Manali recorded 27.8°C, Dalhousie 22.9°C, Dharamshala 32.2°C maximum temperatures. Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan saw 34.0°C, 40.0°C, 39.8°C and 33.2°C maximum temperatures respectively.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at 9.0°C degrees minimum temperature while Una was the hottest in the state at 41.0°C maximum temperature.

