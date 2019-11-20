Help flees with ₹11 lakh from social security officer’s house

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:30 IST

A domestic help made off with ₹11 lakh from the residence of district social security officer Inderpreet Kaur in Model Town Extension.

In her complaint, Kaur said her husband, a businessman, had kept the cash in an almirah in a room on the ground floor, adjacent to the room of her in-laws, a few days ago. “The help, Meena, was hired in July this year. She used to come around 11am and leave after work at 1pm while my husband and I were away, and my in-laws were at home,” said Kaur.

She said on November 16, she went to Delhi to see her husband off at the airport and returned two days later.

“In the evening, my husband called me to deposit the cash in the bank, but when I checked, the cash was missing,” said Kaur, adding that her father-in-law told her that Meena had not been coming to work for the past several days.

“When I checked at Meena’s rented accommodation in Model Town Extension, I got to know that she and her husband had left for their native village on November 15,” said Kaur.

Based on Kaur’s complaint, the Model Town police have booked the accused, Meena, and her husband, Sahib Lal, a resident of Handoi, Uttar Pradesh, under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).