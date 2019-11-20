e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Help flees with ₹11 lakh from social security officer’s house

Complainant said she had returned from Delhi on Nov 18 to find the cash missing from almirah

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A domestic help made off with ₹11 lakh from the residence of district social security officer Inderpreet Kaur in Model Town Extension. 

In her complaint, Kaur said her husband, a businessman, had kept the cash in an almirah in a room on the ground floor, adjacent to the room of her in-laws, a few days ago. “The help, Meena, was hired in July this year. She used to come around 11am and leave after work at 1pm while my husband and I were away, and my in-laws were at home,” said Kaur.

She said on November 16, she went to Delhi to see her husband off at the airport and returned two days later.

“In the evening, my husband called me to deposit the cash in the bank, but when I checked, the cash was missing,” said Kaur, adding that her father-in-law told her that Meena had not been coming to work for the past several days.

“When I checked at Meena’s rented accommodation in Model Town Extension, I got to know that she and her husband had left for their native village on November 15,” said Kaur. 

Based on Kaur’s complaint, the Model Town police have booked the accused, Meena, and her husband, Sahib Lal, a resident of Handoi, Uttar Pradesh, under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities