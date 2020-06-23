High court asks govt to compensate riot victims without waiting for FIR

cities

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 22:57 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi high court Tuesday has asked the authorities to look into a plea by two riot-affected victims who had said they had not got the compensation announced by the Delhi government as the government’s online portal was not working.

Justice Suresh Kait directed he Delhi government to accept the application of the petitioners—Neha Fareen and Mohsin—without insisting on furnishing a copy of the FIR, after they had told the court that they are yet to get the ₹25,000 compensation, announced by the Delhi for the victims of the north-east Delhi riots this February. he then disposed of the petition.

In their plea, the two petitioners contended that their house was destroyed in the violence and that they had to feel their homes and the city, to return in March 2020.

The petitioners had said that they filed a complaint at the Karawal Nagar police station, but no formal FIR has been lodged yet. They then tried to file an application seeking the relief announced by the Delhi government on March 5. However, the portal where the application was to be filed was not functional.

On Monday, the court was informed by the Delhi government counsel that the petitioner’s complaint has been clubbed with another FIR. He said the application for compensation can be now be processed since the FIR has been registered. He assured the court that the said grievance is being looked into and would be immediately addressed.

