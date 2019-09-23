High court raps cops over passport to Sushil Ansal

cities

Sep 23, 2019

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has come down heavily on Delhi police, asking it how Sushil Ansal, a convict in the Uphaar fire tragedy, was given an F-token, which is generally given to the VVIPs, on his passport application.

“It is argued that on July 22, 2018, a short validity passport was issued on the basis of an F-token issued to the applicant. The F-token is issued only for VVIP persons. It is a matter of wonder as to how a convict in a multiple culpable homicide case could still be treated or classified as a VVIP to avail priority benefits before the Regional Passport Officer, New Delhi.

“At whose behest or recommendation, if any, was the said F-token issued to him, remains unanswered,” Justice Najmi Waziri said after perusing the enquiry report filed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) represented through its chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy, who sought an enquiry against the passport officials and Delhi police for granting the passport despite the fact that Ansal was convicted of several culpable offences.

On August 28, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for the petitioners, said the earlier MEA enquiry report did not address on what and whose instructions was the pre-verification status changed to post-verification despite adverse police reports.

The court termed as “inexplicable” as to how the pre-verification status was changed to post-verification and the ‘stop’ put on his passport application was also cleared, despite two adverse reports sent by Delhi Police to the Regional Passport Office.

The court said when there were clear instructions, “there was no question of the verification being changed from pre-verification to post-verification because the passport office had full knowledge of the facts of the case.

“The status report is silent about the steps taken by the IO on the specific dates. In the circumstances, it is expected that a status report with better particulars shall be filed,” it said.

The matter would be now heard on September 26.

